Yellowknife City Council held their regular Governance and Priorities meeting on March 13 to continue their discussion regarding the reallocation of remaining Reaching Home 2022-23 funding.

The City of Yellowknife has just over $1.4 million leftover from last year’s fund.

Last February, Council approved the recommendation from the City’s Community Advisory Board on homelessness to transition $1.3 million to Housing NWT to transition Aspen Apartments into non-market housing.

Housing NWT reviewed the Transitional Housing for Addictions Recovery Program (THARP) requirements with the Department of Health and Social Services and determined that a mixed-occupancy model for the Aspen Apartments including transitional housing for addiction-recovering clients and general public housing was an unsuitable use of resources.

- Advertisement -

After confirming to the City that it had enough funding from alternate sources to be able to renovate Aspen Apartments, Housing NWT proposed today that $1.3 million of the pool be used to support the GNWT’s implementation of the THARP program in Yellowknife.

The proposed $1.3 million would include a retrofitting of an existing six-plex or a new six-bedroom facility with living spaces to support the THARP program.

This funding continues the City’s 10-year plan to end homelessness and council says they are remaining focused on bringing in partners to continue their efforts.