Monday, March 13, 2023
Fort Smith Winter Road Re-Opened

By Connor Pitre
The Tibbitt to Contwoyto winter road.

After being temporarily closed due to fluctuating water levels, the Winter Road through Wood Buffalo National Park is open once again.

The road, running from Fort Smith to Fort Chipiwan was closed last week because of the excessive overflow of water from Moose Island. More water fluctuations are expected to occur as spring approaches, though for now, the road can still hold a maximum weight of 15,000kg.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of the winter road they may be using before setting out. At this time, it is also recommended that only 4×4 or AWD vehicles make use of the road, as certain crossings remain very steep.

At this time, the Hay Camp Road, Salt Plains Access Road, and the Parson’s Lake Road remain closed.

