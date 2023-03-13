Last week, the UNW/PSAC Local 345 and The City of Yellowknife continued negotiations for six days.

As of Sunday March 12, The City of Yellowknife and the Union bargaining team announced they have reached a tentative agreement to end the strike and lockout.

The terms of the agreement have not yet been shared due to the nature of the situation and the two parties remain in a media blackout until Union members finalize and accept the agreement.

The City says more information will be provided as soon as possible.