Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Fort Smith Winter Road Temporarily Closed

By Connor Pitre
Photo from Tłı̨chǫ Goverment website.

Travel on the winter road through Wood Buffalo National Park is closed effective immediately and until further notice due to excessive overflow on the Quatre Fourches River.

Crews are currently assessing all crossings on the winter road and identifying any repairs that may need to be made to crossings. The road is set to remain closed overnight to allow crews to begin repairs as necessary.

A re-opening date is not yet available — updates will be provided as the roadwork progresses. Travellers are advised to continue making alternative travel arrangements.

At this time, the Hay Camp Road, the Salt Plains Access Road, and the Parson’s Lake Road are closed as well.

