The City of Yellowknife is now accepting vendor applications for this summer’s Farmer’s Market!

Vendors who sell items such as fresh or processed food, locally grown produce, wild harvest or crafts/artisanal items will be accepted. The deadline to apply is March 31st.

This year’s market will run every Tuesday from June 6th until September 12th at the Somba K’e Park. The only exception will be the third week in June, when the market will be held on Monday, June 19 to avoid conflicting with set-up for National Indigenous Peoples Day in the same space.

Last year saw nearly 8,000 patrons come to the Farmer’s Market over the course of the summer. It is also estimated that around 22 vendors made weekly appearances, with a total of 46 over the duration. 15 markets were graced with musical performances from 17 different artists. Finally, 11 different local community and public organizations set up at the Market in 2022.

To send in an application to become a vendor, click here.