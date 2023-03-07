The GNWT has recently streamlined the process for homeowner repair programs by using the Housing Northwest Territories’ renewal strategy.

Housing NWT is going back to a single intake deadline annually for the following homeowner repair programs:

· Preventative Maintenance

· Major Home Repair for Seniors

· Seniors Aging in Place (Minor Home Repair for Seniors)

· Mobility Adaptation (Home Mobility and Accessibility Modifications)

The application process is set to begin on April 1st, and will run until October 31st. Applicants are encouraged to apply early and work with District Office staff to properly asses the scope of their projects. Final approval will come after the intake deadline and approved repairs will be scheduled the following year, beginning in April.

A single application form and single intake period will save time, ensure fairness of allocating funds, provide the time needed to scope projects and procure supplies for the following year, enable the ability to evaluate programs annually and better plan for the next year’s intake.

The Emergency Repair Program and Fuel Tank Replacement programs will continue taking applications year-round with repairs scheduled as urgently as needed.

Over the next few months, Housing NWT will announce other strategic renewal changes that are focused on increasing the wellbeing of individuals and communities by providing fair access to quality housing support for people most in need.