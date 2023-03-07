The Aurora College Board of Governors has announced that the nomination process is complete after a lengthy review of the nominees.

Applications for the Board began in July 2022, continuing until October of the same year and deliberation began shortly after.

The Board now has 13 new members from around the territory.

“The governance structure will help Aurora College become increasingly effective, efficient, sustainable and better positioned to demonstrate leadership in the delivery of relevant and meaningful education and research rooted in strong connections to Northern land, tradition, community and people.” Aurora College President Dr. Glenda Vardy Dell said in a news release.

Aurora College says that re-establishing the board is an important milestone in transforming the college into a polytechnic university.

The closest polytechnic to Yellowknife is Northwestern Polytechnic, over 1000km away in Grande Prairie.

“As the Minister responsible for Post-Secondary Education in the NWT, I am pleased to see this critical milestone in the transformation of Aurora College to a polytechnic university completed…” Minister R.J. Simpson said in a release.

Aurora College says the Board of Governors is the first of three governing bodies in their multi-step plan to fully transform the institution and plans to have all transformation commitments fulfilled by October 30, 2026.