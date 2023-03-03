News Alerts Sign Up
GNWT Altering Income Assistance for Indigenous Governments

By Connor Pitre
Supplied by GNWT.

As of April 1, 2023, the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) will be exempting additional income received from Indigenous Governments from the calculation of Income Assistance benefits in a further step towards advancing reconciliation.

As noted in the What We Heard Report on the Income Assistance Program Review, Northerners expressed that income received from Indigenous Governments should not be included in the calculation of benefits. As a result, the GNWT is adapting the program to reflect the needs of residents.

This includes exempting all income received from treaty payments, per capita distributions, impact benefit agreements and agricultural benefits. Income for pain and suffering including Sixties Scoop, Indian Day School and Residential School payments will continue to be exempt.

Clients must continue to report all income, including exempted income on their monthly applications. If clients are uncertain about how these changes may impact their Income Assistance benefits, they are encouraged to speak to a Client Services Officer at their local or regional ECE Service Centre.

