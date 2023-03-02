The Town of Hay River is taking a significant step forward to address a need for future flood resilient land through the announced $498,000 support of CanNor funding for the Sundog land development project.

The Sundog development will be undertaken in phases starting with the detailed design scheduled for completion in the spring of 2023. Subsequent phases will include construction of commercial space occupying 3.6 hectares with direct access to the Mackenzie Highway.

Discussions are currently underway between the Town of Hay River and the Government of the Northwest Territories for the potential inclusion of their planned Long Term Care facility in the Sundog area.

Sundog will be the location of future amenities that will serve a planned 5.3 hectare residential development which includes 1.7 hectares of green space. The inclusion of residential zoning will pave the way for multifamily housing as well as pre-built single family homes.