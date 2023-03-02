The Aurora College Mandate Agreement was released today by the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT). This agreement, between the GNWT and Aurora College, sets out the shared strategic priorities, the scope of activities, and measurements that will be reported by the College.

As part of Aurora College’s new tricameral governance system, the institution is gradually moving towards becoming arm’s-length from government. Once established, the Aurora College Board of Governors, the Academic Council and the Indigenous Knowledge Holders Council will have different roles and responsibilities that together make recommendations on strategic direction, college operations, academics, and research.

The Aurora College Board of Governors will play an intermediary role between Aurora College and the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment. Using the Aurora College Mandate Agreement as a tool, they will steer the institution in a way that addresses both the unique needs of Aurora College and the public it serves.

The Aurora College Mandate Agreement will be in effect for approximately 18 months. Future iterations will be in place for a longer duration, up to four years. The shorter timeframe will allow the Board to be established and provide a bridging period as transformation progresses.

Shared strategic priorities identified in the Aurora College Mandate Agreement include:

· Establish a Polytechnic University

· Implement a Tricameral Governance System

· Increase Access to Post-Secondary Education

· Develop New and Enhanced Programs

· Facilitate Growth of Knowledge Economy

· Contribute to the Economic and Social Development of NWT Communities