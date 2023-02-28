The GNWT is looking for the public’s feedback on a particular real estate law.

The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) is seeking feedback on the Real Estate Agents’ Licensing Act to determine if the Act provides adequate protection to consumers and the public while effectively regulating the real estate industry in the Northwest Territories.

Input from the engagement will help determine whether the Act needs to be updated.

You can provide your input by filling out the survey between March 1 and March 31, 2023. More information and the survey itself can be found by clicking here.