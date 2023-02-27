Over the weekend, the City of Yellowknife celebrated the contributions of its black citizens at the Black Advocacy Coalition Gala Night.

Hundreds of guests arrived at the Chateau Nova Hotel to enjoy a buffet dinner, made up of a wide selection of delicious food. Guests were able to mingle and connect for two hours, at which time they heard some opening remarks.

A former YK Dene Chief and the Premier had words for the audience on the importance of this event, and how wonderful it is that Black History Month also coincides with Indigenous Languages Month.

“We are here to celebrate the talent, the history and beauty of black people. Black people, we’re not out of fashion; we’re your friends, we’re your colleagues, we’re your community. We’re here to celebrate us, but also, to show everyone our commitment and love to create strong community relationships with everybody.”

The music began soon after, with several incredibly talented artists showing their skills.

The Multicultural Community of Yellowknife performed Soca carnival music from the Caribbean that encourages people to come together. “To” music from Madagascar was also played, which alternatively is “about telling people to mind their own business.”

The Yellowknife Southern Cameroon Cultural Association performed traditional dances the represent the people of Southern Cameroon. Each dance is rooted in their ways of life, with their weekend performances being inspired by Toghu and masquerade dances.

Zimbabwe born artist Munya Mataruse made an appearance, showing his unique musical blend of styles ranging from Afro Jazz, Katekwe and Shangara, which are local Zimbabwean genres.

Finally, Juno Award winner Djely Tapa took to the stage. She is a Malian-Canadian performer, who records as both a solo artist and as the leader of the Afrobeat group “Afrikana Soul Sister.” Her music is drawn from the griot tradition of West African music and literature.

After all the main performers had wrapped up their performances, the night was far from over. From 11:30 to 2:00 am, guests were welcome to take part in an open floor dance party.

This was the first Black History Month Gala, and it was seen as a rousing success. A spokesperson for BACup North said in a statement;

“We are so proud of our Yellowknife and northern community for the love and support they continue to give us. We wouldn’t be here without our indigenous partners who made all the sacrifice and paved the way for us to have a voice here. Also want to say a big thank you to our performers starting with the Yellowknife Southern Cameroon Cultural Association (YESCCA), SOCA- the soul of Calypso, the amazing Munya Mataruse and the spectacular Djely Tapa- You all brought so much energy and beauty to this event. Special thank you to my fellow co-organizing team for everything they’ve had to sacrifice to have a successful Black History Month and Gala.”