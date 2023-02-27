Amid the ongoing city worker strike, Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty has released her thoughts on the situation.

On Friday, February 24, the UNW/PSAC Union declined to accept the city’s offer to end arbitration.

“We’re at an impasse.” Mayor Alty said on social media.

Mayor Alty called arbitration an option to ‘end the strike now’ and once again, negotiations have halted.

“The Union is of the strong position that the best outcome is for the parties to negotiate a settlement at the bargaining table and not hand over their responsibilities – for which they have been elected or appointed – to a binding third party.” The Union said in a news release.

An arbitration would mean that both parties would share information with a third-party arbitrator who would make the final decision regarding both parties’ requests.

“The Union’s desire to continue to negotiate- which they haven’t had a desire to do in the past 11 days- prolongs the strike,” Alty added.

My True North Now has reached out to the Union for comment, but those requests have not been returned.