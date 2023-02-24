The Délı̨nę Got’ı̨nę Government Leader, and Minister responsible for housing in the Northwest Territories Paulie Chinna, have officially announced the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding which took place on February 21.

The primary point of discussion between the Délı̨nę Government and Housing NWT is a Joint Housing Working Group. The forum is supposed to prioritize community housing planning, improve programs and services and explore joint housing service delivery.

“This memorandum of understanding sets out our joint commitment to a relationship

based on trust, recognition, and mutual respect. With our collaboration under the MOU, I’m very excited about what the future holds for Délı̨nę Got’ı̨nę Government’s aspirations for housing.” Paulie Chinna said in a news release.

This Memorandum of Understanding is the third arrangement reached by the two governments and is meant to build on previous endeavours between Chinna’s Housing ministry and the Délı̨nę Got’ı̨nę Government which included a framework for cooperation and collaboration between the Territorial Government and the Délı̨nę Government.