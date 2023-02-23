A few updates have been made to the timeline of turning Aurora College into a polytechnic university.

The first change is to the Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Social Work and General Arts & Science Programs, which will now have Year 1 courses available in September of 2024.

These renewed degree programs will allow students to stay connected with their culture and lands, as well as fill a critical gap in the labour force. they will also empower students to take more leading roles when it comes to supporting their communities.

The GNWT stated that updates like these make operational sense. Updating timelines can help to identify which milestones have or have not been met, which have been delayed, and to see if any have been added.

Most of the adjustments to milestone dates occurs in phase 2, which is the phase that contains the bulk of the work. Delays in milestone dates are a result of a combination of an increase in activities required to complete each milestone and capacity at Aurora College.

Along with the addition of the Aurora College programs, the establishment of the Indigenous Knowledge Holders Council and implementation of the polytechnic university funding formula have also been added as new milestones. These projects have been added as critical milestones because they are critical elements in the successful transformation of Aurora College to a polytechnic university.