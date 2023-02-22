Yellowknife strikes continue on Wednesday with a special emphasis on Canada’s national anti-bullying day.

Picket lines full of city workers on strike armed with pink shirts and signs surround the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

“Today is anti-bullying day so these (the signs) are in support of anti-bullying, we feel that other certain bullying is going on but the signs are for anti-bullying day.” Picket Captain Bob Taylor tells My True North Now.

The emphasis on anti-bullying comes days after the NWT supreme court amended an injunction that limited the number of picketers allowed on the lines to six.

- Advertisement -

Representatives from the UNW/PSAC union called the rule from the City a “heavy-handed tactic intended to bully and intimidate our members.” The City however, says the rule was to ensure that picketers were in a safe position.

“It should’ve never happened, it’s against our rights to picket… In my opinion they used lies and told us that it was unsafe for us to picket.” Taylor added. “It’s actually safer with bigger numbers.”