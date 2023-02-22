AVENS- a community for seniors, is recognizing its GEMS (Going the Extra Mile for Seniors) Long Term Service employees, honoring 115 years of long-term service, at a special ceremony taking place in the Barb Bromley Administration Building, on Monday February 27th, 2023 from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

“Our dedicated staff perform the most important role in providing day to day

quality service and support to our AVENS residents. The GEMS Employee Long Term Service Awards Ceremony highlights this…” Chair of the AVENS Board of Directors, Matthew Spence says.

AVENS board’s vision is to address ageing challenges across the entire housing and care landscape. Their draft expansion plans to grow residential living choices and deliver a range of services to any needs that residents may have.

“We celebrate AVENS employees whose talents and efforts have helped our success for over 39 years. Together, we take pride in their accomplishments and their commitment to excellence knowing that they have made a difference for seniors in the Northwest Territories.” President and CEO of AVENS Daryl Dolynny said in a news release. “Our GEMS awards further showcase our employee Shining Stars, our volunteer Helping Hands and new for this year, our Residents Choice outstanding recipients of 2022-2023.”

AVENS was originally started to meet the needs of soon-to-be retired miners who would need support to live out their retirement years in Yellowknife.