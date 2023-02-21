A local comedian is looking to spread the laughs around Yellowknife.

Yellowknife raised comedian Quincy Thomas has partnered with Makerspace YK, and together they are hosting a Stand-up Comedy Open Mic Night. This event is set for Saturday, March 4th a the Makerspace building at 101-5001 Forrest Drive in Yellowknife.

Quincy shared some advice for people who may want to share their material, but may have cold feet about going on stage.

“I think the biggest thing is just remember to have fun. That’s what it’s up there for; you’re there to make people laugh and if you’re enjoying yourself, it’s just that much easier for people to get behind it. Really, don’t expect to be a professional your first time. I’ve done hundreds of shows and I still feel like I’m a beginner in this.”

Quincy himself explained that he would often script out his entire routine when he was first getting started. After a while however, he found that he would end up getting stuck if he couldn’t remember every part of his choreography. He also found that his delivery became less natural over time, so now he prefers to leave small notes to guide his routine, and let the rest come naturally.

“I think over time, you kinda get it down to a science and you end up doing the same thing every time, but it takes a lot of reps to get to that point.”

Doors for the Open Mic Night will open at 7:30 pm, and admission will cost $10. More info can be found by emailing Quincy at [email protected]