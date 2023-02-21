News Alerts Sign Up
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
NWT Literacy Council fitness classes continue to grow

By Ethan Montague
Photo: NWT Literacy Council

NWT Literacy Council fitness classes at the Racquet Club are continuing their mission to welcome newcomers to Canada.

Each week, the Racquet Club hosts different classes inviting a variety of people to come participate and learn to try out multiple ways to exercise and stay in shape.

On Sunday February 19, the Racquet Club hosted an all gender class put on by the Literacy Council and on February 21 the club is putting on an all women’s class from 7:30-8:30 p.m.  

Anyone eager to give the class a try is encouraged to head to the club 10-15 minutes early with indoor shoes and a water bottle.

The classes promise to deliver a welcoming atmosphere and friendly, enthusiastic instructors to lead fitness newbies towards their goals.

