A Coroner’s Inquest has been called to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of NWT inmate Marty Bouvier.

Bouvier was found deceased on November 22, 2021 hanging in his cell in Fort Smith Correctional Complex. The manner of death was ruled a suicide, he was promptly cut down using a knife and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

According to the CBC, testimony from wardens and the director of corrections revealed officers were not following policy the day of Marty Bouvier’s passing. A video clip showed a correctional officer watching a movie on his computer in between checks.

Testimony from corrections officers blamed poor training and a lack of mentorship for their failure to recognize danger signs before Bouvier’s death.

As a result, jurors submitted a number of recommendations including: the insurance that night shifts at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex be staffed with two Corrections Officers and one Corrections Supervisor, shifts are to be scheduled with a minimum of 15 minutes of overlap for staff to share and review information, and instruction to staff that they are not to be engaged in non-work activities during the night shift.

The Coroner’s inquest serves to examine how similar deaths can be avoided in the future.