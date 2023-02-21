Minister Responsible for Homelessness, and Minister Responsible for Housing NWT Paulie Chinna is meeting with the Délı̨nę Got’ıne Government on February 21 in Délı̨nę.

Chinna will participate in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing with the Délı̨nę Got’ıne government to continue her partnership with the community and advance Chinna’s territorial strategy to address key issues in NWT communities.

The meeting comes months after Chinna’s last trip to Délı̨nę when she congratulated the Délı̨nę Got’ıne Government on receiving $11.4 million in federal funding for community infrastructure.

Chinna is scheduled to meet with Lorne Kusugak, Minister Responsible for Nunavut Housing Corporation in Iqaluit later in the week on February 24.