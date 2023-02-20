The Black Advocacy Coalition Up North (BACUP North) founder Ambe Chenemu has announced that he intends to run for MLA in Yellowknife Centre in this year’s territorial elections.

“When I look at our territory, I see a place full of ideas, dedicated people, and opportunity,” Chenemu said in a news release. “I also see a lot of challenges – a housing crisis, homelessness, inadequate healthcare delivery and a slowing economy.”

Chenemu is a Policy and Partnerships Advisor with the Tłı̨chǫ Government and a 10 year resident of the Northwest Territories. Chenemu says that he plans on bringing practical experience shaping government policy, and the energy needed to organize and deliver on behalf of Yellowknife Centre residents.

“These problems won’t be solved overnight. But the first step is building a government that meets compassion with real action and investment – and that’s what I want to do in the legislature.” Chenemu adds.

Chenemu’s priorities include plans to tackle housing and affordability, mental health and homeless wellness, improving graduation rates and post-secondary investment, and building a stronger economy in Yellowknife.