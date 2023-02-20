The City of Yellowknife held a Governance and Priorities meeting today to discuss whether to appoint representatives to serve on the Community Advisory Board on Homelessness.

Council is seeking representatives from Indigenous organizations, veterans serving organizations, landlord associations/ non-government housing and Yellowknife businesses.

The goal is that Committee members will assist the City in an advisory capacity regarding homelessness issues within the municipal boundaries of the City of Yellowknife.

By appointing a full organization of members Council hopes to ensure that the work of the committee is completed on time.

The full Community Advisory Board on Homelessness is holding a meeting on February 23, to discuss several issues surrounding homelessness in the city.