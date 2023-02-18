The Cager Basketball Tournament has returned after a 2 year hiatus!

The tournament began Thursday February 16, with grade six, seven and eight students from schools across the territory as far away as Cambridge Bay. They will be playing Thursday through Saturday at various schools in Yellowknife.

“It’s going amazing, not even the score but just the fact that the boys are back playing basketball. The excitement is just super awesome.” Head Coach of the St. Pats Greens Matt Hart tells My True North Now.

Over the years, the Cager Basketball Tournament has grown in popularity and has become an integral part of the community in Yellowknife.

- Advertisement -

“These grade eight’s didn’t have any Cagers at all, so they’re getting used to playing in a quick paced tournament and taking on multiple teams with multiple games in a night, it’s a lot to go on but they’re handling it amazing.” Hart added.

The Junior Cager Championship game is on Sunday, February 19th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.