The City of Yellowknife is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies in several committees.

The Board of Revision is looking for citizens to sit on the board to hear Yellowknife property assessment appeals. Volunteers will be scheduled to sit on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14, 2023. Applicants with a background or understanding of basic property assessment are encouraged to apply.

The Community Advisory Board on Homelessness is looking for applicants for one representative who has lived experience of homelessness. The purpose of the board is to assist the City in an advisory capacity regarding homelessness issues within the municipality.

The application deadline for the two boards has been extended to Friday, February 24, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The newly formed Accessibility Advisory Committee is asking citizens to volunteer to join seven other members of the organization to give advice to the municipal council on identifying, preventing, and eliminating barriers to people with disabilities.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact the city clerk at 920-5602.