Picket lines have cleared in front of City Hall and the Multiplex after environment Canada released an extreme cold warning for the City of Yellowknife.

The union has replaced signs on the picket lines with signs that feature an email address and phone number where citizens are encouraged to engage and send messages of support to picketers.

Despite the empty picket lines, labour disruptions are still underway and citizens are still feeling the effects.

The Multiplex, Fieldhouse, Community Arena, Visitor Information Centre, and Somba K’e Bathrooms remain closed until further notice.

The City has assured residents there will be no impact to public safety services or public transit.

Labour disruptions will continue into the weekend until a resolution is reached between the Local 345 union bargaining team and the City.