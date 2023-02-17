The City of Yellowknife and Northern Roots have just announced a new workshop series where residents can learn vegetable production skills, attain food growing and harvesting training, and receive ongoing mentorship support to turn their yard into an abundant food garden.

The teaching and mentorship provided comes from Northern Roots Consulting, which has 33 years of working with the land, the soil, people and crops/plants. This program will span approximately nine months, and will have special consideration and respect for the land, and accounts for Yellowknife’s unique growing conditions and climate. Guest instructors will also share knowledge with participants.

Workshop topics include how to get started, seed selection, understanding soil and composting, how to plant and care for seedlings, and harvesting and preserving crops.

Registration is now open. To register, send Northern Roots an email at [email protected] or message Northern Roots on Facebook. Workshops will take place on March 2, 15, 30, April 13 and 27 from 6:30-8:30p.m. at Northern United Place (NUP).

This program is made possible with funding provided by the Government of the Northwest Territories, Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership Program.