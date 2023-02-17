The government of Canada is funding a Yellowknife project for the social inclusion and well-being of vulnerable children and youth.

On February 17, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced that Home Base Yellowknife (formerly The Side Door Ministries) will receive $2.97 million to address the impacts of social inclusion and the well-being of vulnerable children and youth.

“Through this investment, our government is demonstrating our commitment to improving opportunities for Northern youth. I congratulate Home Base Yellowknife on receiving this funding, and look forward to following this project’s success.” McLeod said in a press release.

The funding will be provided through the Children and Families component of the Social Development Partnerships Program. The program plays a unique role in furthering broad social goals by making investments to support priorities related to children and families, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations.

Under the Children and Families component of the Social Development Partnerships Program, the Government of Canada launched two calls for proposals on May 25, 2021, which represented an investment of up to $39 million over five years for projects to support vulnerable children and give financial empowerment to low-income adults.