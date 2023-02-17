News Alerts Sign Up
-34.7 C
Yellowknife
Friday, February 17, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsCover up! Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning.
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Cover up! Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning.

By Ethan Montague

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning in Yellowknife.

Extreme wind chills of near minus 50 are expected across the region over the weekend.

Young children, elderly people, those with chronic illness, without proper shelter and working or exercising are at a greater risk from the extreme cold. Environment Canada also stresses that if it’s too cold outside for humans, it’s too cold for their pet as well. 

If heading outdoors, make sure to dress warmly, in layers that are removable if you get too warm. Outer layers are recommended to be wind-resistant.

Make sure to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News