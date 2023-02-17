Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning in Yellowknife.

Extreme wind chills of near minus 50 are expected across the region over the weekend.

Young children, elderly people, those with chronic illness, without proper shelter and working or exercising are at a greater risk from the extreme cold. Environment Canada also stresses that if it’s too cold outside for humans, it’s too cold for their pet as well.

If heading outdoors, make sure to dress warmly, in layers that are removable if you get too warm. Outer layers are recommended to be wind-resistant.

Make sure to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.