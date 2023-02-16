Pink Shirt day is coming up next week across all of Canada.

Pink Shirt day is observed in over 110 countries, and encourages everyone to bring an end to the bullying that happens in countless schools.

The movement first began in Nova Scotia 2007, when two teenagers, David Shepherd and Travis Price, organized an anti-bullying protest at their school, after a ew Grade 9 boy was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. A few days later, the boys had purchased 50 pink tank tops. They sent out message to schoolmates that night, and the next morning they hauled the shirts to school in a plastic bag. When the bullied boy arrived at school that day, he was ecstatic to see his friends supporting him in such a way.

Studies have shown that at least one in four people will experience bullying in some way, either at school, in their workplace, or even just among their peer groups. Most of the time it continues after the first incident; statistics show that 71 percent of students that are bullied, continue to be bullied, making it a problem with no end.

Pink Shirt Day activities may include “abolishing bullying” rallies, information and networking booths to help the community in understanding the evils of bullying, and publicizing anti-discrimination organizations.

Pink Shirt Day falls on the last Wednesday of February. this year’s day will be on February 22nd.