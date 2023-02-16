Northwestel has begun a new action plan to make top speed internet plans more affordable for northerners.

Northwestel’s fastest home internet plan: ‘Unlimited Internet 500’ will drop by $20 per month and ‘Unlimited Internet 300 will decrease by $10 per month. The company will also be introducing a more affordable entry-level internet plan for $57.95 per month.

“We’re finding ways to save northerners money and bring them more value, all while delivering the fastest speeds in the north. We look forward to bringing faster speeds at these lower rates to even more communities in 2023.” Vice-President of Customer Experience Tammy April said in a news release.

These plans are/or will be available in most fibre-powered communities on March 1, 2023 for both fibre to the neighbourhood and fibre to the home. Northwestel plans to bring fibre service to 18 more northern communities across the Yukon and the Northwest Territories in 2023.

Northwestel credits these changes to a new regulatory process that streamlines their ability to introduce customer-benefitting new plans and rate reductions.

Northerners who already subscribe to Unlimited Internet 300 and 500 do not need to take any action and will see the reduced rate reflected in their March service bills.