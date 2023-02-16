The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is accepting funding proposals for the Supporting Child Inclusion and Participation program.

The program supports and promotes access to early learning and child care for all children by funding eligible organizations to create community play-based early childhood programs. It also provides supports for children with developmental needs who require enhanced or individual assistance to safely and fully participate in early learning.

Funding is available to:

· Create and/or enhance unlicensed community play-based early learning opportunities, such as ‘Family & Tot’ groups

· Hire staff to support children who could not otherwise safely attend programming

· Access program consultation to increase staff knowledge to better support children in programs

Eligible applicants include Indigenous governments, Indigenous organizations, community/municipal governments, non-profit organizations, and licensed centre-based early learning and child care programs.

The deadline to apply is March 17, 2023 at 5 p.m.