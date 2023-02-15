Premier Caroline Cochrane held a meeting with MLAs Julie Green, Caroline Wawzonek, Government of Canada Minister Dominic Leblanc, and Minister of Health of Canada Jean-Yves Duclos to discuss healthcare funding on February 15.

“The NWT has unique needs and significantly higher costs per person, than southern jurisdictions when it comes to the delivery of healthcare services,” Cochrane said in a tweet.

The meeting comes after a federal meeting in Ottawa to discuss the subject, in which the federal government committed $198.6 Billion over the next decade to improve health care for Canadians. All 13 Premiers attended the meeting and the review process began shortly after.

The Territorial government is now looking to the Government of Canada for support of the NWT to ensure quality health care for all residents.

A meeting is set to discuss further healthcare funding negotiations on February 16.