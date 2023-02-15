Dr. Erin Kelly was appointed as Deputy Minister of the new Department of Environment and Climate Change, effective April 1, 2023.

Dr. Kelly played a key leadership role for the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) as the Deputy Minister of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR). Dr. Kelly helped the GNWT successfully conclude negotiations to establish Thaidene Nëné and Ts’udé Nilįné Tuyeta as protected environmental areas.

“I am confident that Dr. Kelly will bring valuable experience and insight to her position and will help drive our mission to enhance the quality of life for all NWT residents.” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a press release.

In her role at ENR, Dr. Kelly has focused on building strong connections and partnerships between the GNWT and Indigenous governments/organizations, communities and the public of the Northwest Territories.

Kelly led the implementation of a variety of successful programs, including the Climate Change Strategic Framework, NWT Water Stewardship Strategy, Waste Resource Management Strategy and Knowledge Agenda.