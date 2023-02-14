Numbers continue to stay up on the picket line as an ongoing bargaining dispute continues throughout the City after negotiations fell through on February 13th between the City and Local 345 Union members.

“It’s really disappointing that was the ‘creative offer’ that took this long to get to, I’m hoping that they come back to the table with a fair deal and we can get back to work, I don’t think that any of us want to be out here anymore, it’s pretty cold.” Picket Captain Rachel Mcvety told My True North Now.

The City says they are equally disappointed after Monday’s outcome at the bargaining table but says: “The City remains available and ready to resume bargaining.”

Despite the struggle to reach a solution, picketers say morale is still high and will continue to strike until a resolution.

“Everybody is still in good spirits the strikes brought our work crew together, and people are interacting with other departments that they normally wouldn’t, so it’s nice in that way,” Mcvety added.