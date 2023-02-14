The City of Yellowknife is reminding its residents to make sure that ashes, batteries, and other potentially hazardous materials are properly disposed of.

Hot ashes are the suspected cause of a recent fire at Yellowknife’s Solid Waste Facility on February 3rd. Kavanaugh Waste Management collected that waste on behalf of the City, and were the first to notice the fire and get it under control and extinguished.

To ensure the safe disposal of wood ashes, store them in a METAL container until COOLED. On your regular garbage collection day, place cooled ashes in a combustible container (i.e. box or bag) and place out with regular garbage.

For disposing of batteries, Yellowknife residents can take their old batteries to The Bottle Shop on Old Airport Road to have them safely recycled. Car batteries can likewise be taken to the Solid Waste Facility.

If you are uncertain if a material is classified as hazardous waste, please e-mail [email protected] with the material description.