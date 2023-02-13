RCMP in Hay River have charged a man following a lengthy investigation that began in 2020. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Northwest Territories Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

On February 2nd, 2023, Hay River RCMP arrested and charged the 37-year-old male with:

· Voyeurism, contrary to section 162(5) of the Criminal Code

· Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code

· Sexual Interference, contrary to section 151 of the Criminal Code

· Child Luring, contrary to section 172.1 of the Criminal Code

The male was released subject to several condition and will appear in court on March 27th, 2023. Names are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.