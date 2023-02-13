The City of Yellowknife’s Governance and Priorities committee held an online meeting on Monday, February 13th, to discuss the recommendation from the City of Yellowknife Community Advisory Board (CAB) on Homelessness to allocate $2,064,562 of 2023-2024 Reaching Home – Canada’s Strategy to End Homelessness funding.

The City of Yellowknife will receive $2,726,096 in Reaching Home funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, of which $200,000 is allocated to the City of Yellowknife for administrative costs and funds.

The majority of funding amounts, allocated funds, and proposed projects include: Housing First for Youth, Housing First for Families, Housing First for Adults at over $1.5 million worth of funding.

Funding for other projects leaves the CAB with $404,854 left to allocate to other organizations.

Yellowknife organizations are welcome to submit a proposal for any remaining funds up to a maximum of $404,854 no later than February 16th, 2023. A community advisory meeting has been scheduled to review proposals and allocate the remaining amount.

The Reaching Home Agreement between the City and the Federal government says that all funded projects must undergo a public and transparent process for award.