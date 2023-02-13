Det’on Cho Management LP (DCMLP) has announced that Kavanaugh Bros. Ltd is joining the Det’on Cho Group of Companies.

Kavanaugh Bros Ltd. is a Yellowknife-based waste collection service offering residential and commercial waste collection for Yellowknife and surrounding areas.

The acquisition marks the evolution of Kavanaugh and DCMLP’s existing partnership. Both organizations have agreed to terms that will see Kavanaugh become a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCMLP as of April 1st, 2023.

“This acquisition strengthens Kavanaugh’s ability to deliver its core services within Chief Drygeese Territory and enhances DCMLP’s ability to execute project-based work across the region,” said John Henderson, President and CEO of DCMLP.

Kavanaugh will remain under the direction of the current management team, including General Manager Peter Houweling, who is also taking on the role of DCMLP’s Vice President of Business Development.