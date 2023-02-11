The City of Yellowknife has released the consequences of what would come out of a wage increase for city workers.

The calculated cost of the Union’s proposal totals an additional $1,646,345 on top of what the City has already budgeted for in 2023, equivalent to a 4.79% property tax increase for all citizens of Yellowknife.

The Union’s latest proposal to the City includes a 5% wage increase in 2022, a 3% wage increase in 2023: a $1000 signing bonus for all unionized staff, an $800 per year increase to vacation travel assistance, two additional days of personal leave, additional medical travel leave, and the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation as a paid day off.

The City of Yellowknife has shown its commitment to including the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, in its final agreement by providing it as a paid day off for all City staff for the last two years.

The City is legally required to have a balanced budget every year which means expenses must equal revenues. Spending more means the City needs to increase revenues by raising property tax and fees, or cut programs and services.

“We are hoping to have a constructive discussion on Monday, and we’ll see about reaching a resolution.” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty tells My True North Now.

The City says they are looking forward to returning to the bargaining table, and negotiations are set to continue on Monday, February 13th.