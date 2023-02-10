The City of Yellowknife is set to resume negotiation with UNW/PSAC Local 345 union members on Sunday, February 12th.

The City has informed the UNW/PSAC bargaining team that they will table a new proposal in response to the offer presented on Monday.

Union members remain hopeful that when they sit down with the City, the Employer will show they are there to bargain in good faith by being willing to discuss wages, which they have refused to do up until now.

The City said yesterday that they are committed to reaching a fair, respectful, and affordable agreement.

- Advertisement -

“When our members voted to strike on January 17, they sent a clear message to their bargaining team that the Employer’s wage offer was not acceptable, and the team will continue to work hard at the bargaining table for a fair deal for our members.” UNW President, Gayla Thunstrom and Lorraine Rousseau, PSAC Regional Executive Vice-President said in a news release.

Picketing will continue until the bargaining team and the City reach a deal and the City ends the lockout.

UPDATE: MEDIATION BETWEEN UNW/PSAC AND CITY OF YELLOWKNIFE HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 DUE TO FLIGHT DELAYS