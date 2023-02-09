News Alerts Sign Up
FeaturedNewsNWT News

Premiers review new federal medical care offer following Ottawa meetings

By Ethan Montague
Photo supplied.

This week, the federal government put nearly $200 billion on offer for medical care over the next decade while Premiers called the figure insufficient.

After a meeting between Provincial and Territorial Premiers held from February 6th-7th in Ottawa on the subject of medical care, premiers are now reviewing an offer from the federal government to put more funding into the medical care system. 

“Canada has provided Provinces and Territories with a proposal to address the challenges our health and mental health systems are facing. We are reviewing and assessing this offer to understand how it will support health services for residents.” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a tweet on the subject. 

Cochrane will be attending a Council of Federation meeting on February 13th to continue the discussion with other Provincial and Territorial Premiers. 

