‘We’re still out here, we’re still marching’: Picketing spreads throughout Yellowknife on second day of strike

By Ethan Montague
City worker on the picket line in front of city hall

Local 345 union members continue to take to the picket lines during the second day of the city workers strike. 

“We’re still out here, we’re still marching, it doesn’t matter how cold it is we’re still out here until we’re told otherwise.” Picket Captain Allison “Cappy” MacDonald tells My True North Now. 

Macdonald says that picketers have not heard any talks of a new discussion between the Local 345 bargaining team and the city.

Picket teams have spread across the city, initially starting at city hall on February 8th and now span as far as the Ruth Inch Memorial pool. 

“Support is growing, my team was at city hall yesterday, and we’re in a different location today, so the numbers are a little bit smaller.” Picket Captain Bonnie Ritchey says.

While support continues to grow for picketers, Ritchey adds that as teams move from different locations, the number of members spreads out resulting in smaller teams. Despite this, Ritchey says that until fair wages are reached, teams will continue their march. 

Facilities such as the Yellowknife public library, solid waste facility, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool and the Visitor Information Centre remain closed until a new negotiation is reached. 

