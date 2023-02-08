The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has released the annual increases for child care rates under the Child Care Fee Reduction subsidy for 2023/2024.

Starting on April 1st, families with children attending licensed early learning and child care programs will receive an increase in their Child Care Fee Reduction subsidy from the department of Education, Culture and Employment.

Current child care fees in the Northwest Territories range from approximately $540 to $1,380 per child per month and the GNWT has been paying an average of 50 per cent of those fees, which will increase to an average of 60 per cent in April.

Additionally, Licensed programs will be able to increase their fees by two to six per cent and have the option and ability to decide when to increase their fees by an eligible percentage.

With additional government funding, families will pay less for licensed early learning and child care while licensed programs will be able to receive more funding.

“Although there is more work to do, addressing affordability is a step toward meeting the early learning and child care needs of families in the NWT.” Minister of Education, Culture and Employment R.J. Simpson says.