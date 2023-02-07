Negotiations between the City of Yellowknife and the Union of Northern Workers don’t seem to be going well.

An attempt at mediation has been made throughout Monday afternoon and Tuesday, though the talks were apparently unsuccessful.

The employer informed the Union’s bargaining team today that they weren’t willing to table a new offer. Union representatives said that it felt as if the City Government did not come to negotiate in good faith.

The Union has declared that unless the City is willing to return to the discussion in good faith before midnight, then they can expect Local 345 members to be off the job as of 00:01 on Wednesday, February 8.

The UNW is encouraging its members to contact their Local executive if they have any questions or concerns. They are also thanking the general public for the support they and their bargaining team have recieved in the last few days. They are asking members of the public to not cross any picket lines, and to check in with Union officers or picket captains if they are designated as essential workers.

A list of which city services will be impacted by the strike can be found here.