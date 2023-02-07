The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) has extended the timeline of its NWT Indigenous Languages Action Plan to 2024-2025.

The action plan has been in place since 2018 and was set to be renewed in 2022-2023. Extending the plan by two years allows the government to align the renewed plan, set to be released in 2024-2025, with funding received from Canadian Heritage. It also provides more time to complete the remaining actions and deliverables identified in the action plan.

The action plan lays out the best approach for the GNWT to reach its two main goals: to revitalize the Northwest Territories’ (NWT) official Indigenous languages and provide access to public services in the NWT’s Indigenous languages. As the government moves forward with completing the actions set forth in the plan, the territory moves closer to reaching the shared vision of an NWT where Indigenous languages are supported, respected, and thriving as languages of communication by all people.

Over the last four years, all but one action of the plan has been initiated or completed. The action that still needs to be initiated is the development of a promotional campaign on the Official Languages Act and access to Indigenous language services in the NWT. This action is contingent on the completion of several other action items that are currently underway.