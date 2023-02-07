British vocal group “The Gesualdo Six” has a frosty start to their North American spring tour as they kick things off right here in Yellowknife at the Northern Arts & Cultural Centre.

The group was founded in Cambridge, UK in 2014 and praised for their imaginative programming, emphasizing an exploration of music about the natural world.

The ensemble is famous for incorporating educational work into their activities working with local groups and musicians to gain a better understanding of the city and venue they are performing in.

“We’ve already worked with a local choir, Aurora Chorealis, in a workshop last night, and found that they were a delightful bunch of musicians, very friendly and committed.” Gesualdo Six vocalist Michael Craddock told My True North Now.

- Advertisement -

Craddock adds that the show on Tuesday is the northernmost ever concert that the group has ever played, and this show is the first time that the group is performing their new program. The singer says performing in a city like Yellowknife with such close ties in the community gives a different vibe to the show and allows for a more “playful and profound” feeling in the concert.

The Gesualdo Six are on tour in North America until February 21st where they finish off in Montreal.