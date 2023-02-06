The City of Yellowknife is holding a special council meeting on Monday to discuss topics such as affordable housing, and whether to appoint a new Development Officer for the City of Yellowknife.

The City of Yellowknife Community Advisory Board on Homelessness (CAB) has over $1.4 million remaining from the 2022-2023 Reaching Home – Canada’s Strategy to end homelessness funding.

Councilor Steve Payne is set to motion that $1,318,864 of the $1,468,864 budget be allocated towards the Transition of Aspen Apartments into non-market housing and the remaining $150,000 towards the Salvation Army’s Bailey House in alignment with Reaching Home Directives.

The Reaching Home – Canada’s Strategy to end homelessness funding budget is a federal program directed at preventing and reducing homelessness by providing direct support and funding to designated rural and remote communities across Canada. Last year, the City of Yellowknife spent much of the $2.7 million budget on infrastructure aimed at housing and shelters for youth, families, and adults.

Also on the docket, council is set to discuss whether to appoint Development and Lands Officer Zheng Tao as a Development Officer for the City of Yellowknife.