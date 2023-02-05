The City of Yellowknife has issued an update to residents about the current labour negotiations happening with PSAC Local X0345, represented by the Union of Northern Workers.

At 12:01 a.m. on February 5, 2023, the City received notice from the Union that the City employees it represents will strike on February 8th, 2023.

The City was disappointed to receive this strike notice, as bargaining negotiations are set to continue as early as Monday. The City remains committed to the bargaining process and the negotiation in good faith of a collective agreement. Due to the uncertainty of the situation, the City has no choice but to adapt its services and programs.

As a result of the Union’s strike notice, there will be a number of reduced services starting Wednesday, February 8, 2023, until further notice. A comprehensive list can be found here. The City will be maintaining all critical and essential services, which includes emergency services (including fire protection and ambulance services), Municipal Enforcement and Public Works functions necessary for the safety of the public.

The Yellowknife city government understands that residents will have concerns about what these changes mean to their daily lives, and the City commits to providing updated information to the community without delay.

Please refer to the City’s website for the latest and most complete details, but major changes to essential City services include:

– City facilities, including the Yellowknife Public Library, Multiplex, Fieldhouse, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, Yellowknife Community Arena, and Visitor Information Centre, will be closed to the public.

– City Hall will be accessible by appointment only for specific services. Residents are asked to visit the Virtual City Hall for all services available there (like paying tickets and utility bills). Responses to phone and email inquiries may be delayed.

– The Yellowknife Public Library’s online services will continue.

– All winter programs and lessons will be suspended until further notice. Winter programing may resume depending on the length of the potential labour disruption. The City will issue a refund for the affected programs when staff return to work.

– All non-essential winter maintenance and snow removal will be cancelled.

– Garbage disposal will change to a weekly pickup schedule, and compost bins will not be collected until further notice. Blue Bin Recycling Stations will not be available until further notice.

– The Solid Waste Facility will be closed to the public. The City will provide an update shortly on how residents with honey bags or without access to regular garbage collection may be able to access the Solid Waste Facility.

The City assures residents there will be no impact to public safety services. Please continue to call 9-1-1 or 867-873-2222 for public safety emergencies. Do not use these lines to contact City staff as residents in emergency situations need to ensure they have an open channel to connect with first responders.

The City recommends that residents visit www.yellowknife.ca for the most up to date information on the situation.