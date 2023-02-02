The winter road from Fort Smith to Fort Chipewyan is now open with a 10,000kg weight limit.

It is strongly advised that only 4×4 or AWD vehicles use the winter road at this time, as crossings remain very steep. Motorists should check the status of the road before departing. Road conditions may continue to change based on water levels, which are set to rise over the coming days.

Crews successfully repaired the ramp by strengthening it with additional snow followed by several flood/freeze cycles. The ice thickness on the river is reported to be more than 40 inches (over three feet), and crews will continue to monitor and repair crossings. This includes adding rig mats to certain areas along the road as necessary.

Up to date information can be found by calling 1-867-872-7962.