News Alerts Sign Up
-28.7 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, February 2, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsWood Buffalo Park Winter Road Reopened after Construction
FeaturedNewsNWT News

Wood Buffalo Park Winter Road Reopened after Construction

By Connor Pitre
Photo from Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo website.

The winter road from Fort Smith to Fort Chipewyan is now open with a 10,000kg weight limit.

It is strongly advised that only 4×4 or AWD vehicles use the winter road at this time, as crossings remain very steep. Motorists should check the status of the road before departing. Road conditions may continue to change based on water levels, which are set to rise over the coming days.

Crews successfully repaired the ramp by strengthening it with additional snow followed by several flood/freeze cycles. The ice thickness on the river is reported to be more than 40 inches (over three feet), and crews will continue to monitor and repair crossings. This includes adding rig mats to certain areas along the road as necessary.

Up to date information can be found by calling 1-867-872-7962.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News